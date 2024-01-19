Trump, Culinary Union agree to tentative 5-year contract

The union has settled with the major Las Vegas resorts, but has close to 20 smaller and independent operators yet to finalize a deal.

Trump Hotel just off the Strip in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tentative five-year contract has been reached between some 350 Culinary Union members and the Trump Hotel Las Vegas.

The announcement was made early Thursday morning. No details were released.

📢 BREAKING: After 16 hours of negotiations tonight, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@TrumpLasVegas for 350 hospitality workers. Congratulations to Trump Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER! pic.twitter.com/DmfVSepKII — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 18, 2024

The union has settled with the major Las Vegas resorts, but has 19 smaller and independent operators who have yet to finalize a deal.

“Congratulations to Trump Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER!” the union said in a statement on social media, adding that the agreement came after 16 hours of negotiations.

The union said it is negotiating with 19 resort operators across the Strip and downtown Las Vegas covering about 7,000 union workers.

Culinary workers have voted for a strike deadline for February 2 at 5 a.m. for the remaining properties, a deadline just over a week before Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Union workers plan informational pickets Friday in front of The Strat and Sahara.

