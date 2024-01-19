51°F
Business

Trump, Culinary Union agree to tentative 5-year contreact

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 6:28 pm
 
Trump Hotel just off the Strip in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A tentative five-year contract has been reached between some 350 Culinary Union members and the Trump Hotel Las Vegas.

The announcement was made early Thursday morning. No details were released.

The union has settled with the major Las Vegas resorts, but has 19 smaller and independent operators who have yet to finalize a deal.

“Congratulations to Trump Las Vegas workers on winning the BEST CONTRACT EVER!” the union said in a statement on social media, adding that the agreement came after 16 hours of negotiations.

The union said it is negotiating with 19 resort operators across the Strip and downtown Las Vegas covering about 7,000 union workers.

Culinary workers have voted for a strike deadline for February 2 at 5 a.m. for the remaining properties, a deadline just over a week before Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

Union workers plan informational pickets Friday in front of The Strat and Sahara.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

