Trump property in Las Vegas sued after woman ‘violently ejected,’ dies from revolving door

The family of the California woman claims she died after her health deteriorated because of injuries she sustained in the incident.

The family of a woman who died a year after being “ejected” from a revolving door at Trump Interational in Las Vegas is suing the property.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed March 18 in Clark County District Court against Trump International Hotel claims California resident Diana Truschke, 78, died due to injuries she sustained after being ejected from a revolving door.

The lawsuit claims the employees knew or should have known the door was not working properly and it did not conform or comply with safety regulations.

Trump International didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The incident occurred when Truschke attempted to exit the Trump property on March 21, 2023, according to the lawsuit. When “she reached the side of the revolving door that faces outward,” the door sped up and struck her from behind, the lawsuit claims. She was then “violently ejected” and thrown several feet, falling on her face, according to the suit.

It was not specified what injuries she sustained due to the fall, but Truschke received “extensive medical treatment,” the lawsuit said. She died due to injuries she sustained from the fall on Oct. 14 after her health “continued to deteriorate.”

The family is suing on the grounds of negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision and wrongful death. They are asking for general and special damages in excess of $15,000 for loss of comfort and companionship, economic damages, future earnings, costs and expenses incurred, physical pain and injury, emotional pain and general damages.

