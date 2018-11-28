Two Summerlin growing with new tenants

Accounting firm RSM US announced that it is moving to Two Summerlin, 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, next month.

The six-story Las Vegas office building known as Two Summerlin is located at 10845 Griffith Peak Drive. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new office building near Red Rock Resort landed another tenant.

The firm’s local office is currently located at Bank of America Plaza, 300 S. Fourth St., in downtown Las Vegas. It plans to occupy 10,631 square feet in the six-story Summerlin building and move 48 employees in, according to Silvana Gutierrez, senior marketing associate at RSM.

Tom Warden, spokesman for Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp., the building’s owner, confirmed the lease and said RSM is moving to the fourth floor.

The building’s first tenant, corporate law firm Greenberg Traurig, moved in this summer. Howard Hughes announced a few weeks ago that restaurant operator JRS Hospitality and accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen are also taking space at Two Summerlin.

