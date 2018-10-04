UAV show attracts thousands — PHOTOS

The Commercial UAV Expo, held at the Westgate from Monday through Wednesday, drew in more than 3,000 professionals interested in the unmanned aerial vehicle industry from across the globe, according to its website.
The expo featured keynote addresses from high-profile speakers in the industry, such as Earl Lawrence, the Federal Aviation Administration’s executive director of the unmanned aircraft systems integration office, and Michael Kratsios, the White House’s deputy U.S. chief technology officer.
Kratsios commented on the administration’s focus on promoting emerging technology in the U.S. and fostering economic development with the help of drones. He also emphasized the administration’s push to keep regulations up to date with the industry’s technological developments.
“The general idea (is) that this technology is moving at a faster pace than our regulators are able to keep up with,” he said. “We’re seeing companies actually make a business decision to not do business in the United States, and this is something that resonated with a lot of people in the White House. … The future of aviation is unmanned.”
