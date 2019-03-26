Uber expands monthly ride discount service to Las Vegas

Uber is expanding its Ride Pass option in 20 cities including Las Vegas. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Las Vegas residents who frequently use Uber for their daily commutes now have an option to make those trips have less of a financial impact.

The rideshare giant Tuesday announced it was expanding its Ride Pass option in 20 cities including Las Vegas. Other cities in the expansion include New York City, San Francisco and Dallas, among others. The feature rolled out in October as a pilot program in Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, Orlando and Austin.

The service costs $24.99 per month and allows riders to lock in a discounted monthly rate for their commutes to help them skirt fluctuating pricing involved in ride hailing services.

The service can be signed up for though the company’s smartphone app. It renews automatically but can be canceled at any time, according to Uber.

Every route in Las Vegas has its own locked-in price based on historical data, giving the rider flexibility to ride whenever and wherever they want without worrying about an increase in price, according to Stephanie Sedlack, Uber spokeswoman.

“This upfront fee unlocks price protection every time you ride that month, up to 15 percent,” Sedlack said. “You’ll see your new prices when you request a ride in the app.”

After purchase, users can see map details by tapping Ride Pass in the Uber app menu. If a ride price is ever less than the pass price, they’ll pay the lower amount.

As each ride occurs, the riders’ savings will rack up and is displayed in the app as the month progresses.

“Whether it’s a daily commute or a night on the town, we want to give riders more ways and more confidence to get from A to B with consistent, dependable prices they can count on,” said Dan Bilen, Uber product manager in a released statement. “Ride Pass is another step toward making that vision a reality.”

Where available, the app will incorporate Uber’s JUMP program, which includes e-bikes and scooters, allowing added benefits of free rides, of up to 30 minutes, on the devices.

The Las Vegas market doesn’t feature the JUMP program and Sedlak said there are no immediate plans to add the service to the area.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.