Uber’s ‘Lost and Found’ index reveals weirdest items left in cars

Americans can be a forgetful lot, especially when it comes to leaving your possessions when using public transportation.

A grocery bag on a crosstown bus. An umbrella on the subway. An 8-week-old Chihuahua in your ride-share.

Oftentimes, it’s because — er, come again with the Chihuahua?

The ride-sharing company Uber on Tuesday released its statistics of what customers commonly left behind in driver’s vehicles, and some items that fall on the unique side.

The top five items forgotten were: phone, camera, wallet, keys and purse/backpack.

Among the head-scratchers include the aforementioned coffee-colored Chihuahua; a black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog; a full set of 18-karat gold teeth; white leather snakeskin Louboutin heels; Babe Ruth signed baseball; a bird; full fish tank with fish and water; and a breast pump with breast milk.

According to Uber, the top five most “forgetful” cities include East Alabama, Gallop, New Mexico, Cookeville, Tennessee, Mississippi Delta and Boone, North Carolina.

The rideshare company says riders are most forgetful on weekends, and late at night between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Similarly, the most forgetful days of the year were New Year’s Day and Halloween.