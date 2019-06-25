Unilever ice cream plant in Henderson to close, claiming 300 jobs

The plant produces many Unilever ice cream brands for distribution across much of the West Coast, including Popsicle, Breyers, Ben Jerry’s, Klondike and Magnum.

The ice cream plant at 1001 Olsen St. in Henderson will shut down later this year, leaving about 300 employees without jobs. (Google Map)

An ice cream manufacturing plant in Henderson will shut down later this year, leaving about 300 employees without jobs.

The ice cream plant at 1001 Olsen St. is owned by Unilever, a consumer goods company with brands manufacturing food and beverages, personal care products and cleaning supplies. In an official statement, the company said the plant will cease production Aug. 30 and the site will be closed during the last three months of 2019.

The approximate 300 employees at the plant will be without a job, though they will have access to placement services and training to “maximize their employability for the future,” according to the statement.

City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email that the city is working with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation to activate its Rapid Response program, which provides employees with job search assistance, career counseling and job training. She added that the city is also in contact with the Unilever human resources department to coordinate with other employers and provide priority interviews to those who were laid off.

The plant produces many Unilever ice cream brands for distribution across much of the West Coast, including Popsicle, Breyers, Ben & Jerry’s, Klondike and Magnum, according to a video from DirectEmployers Association.

According to the statement, this closure will not affect consumers, as production will be relocated to the company’s other ice cream manufacturing locations in the United States.

