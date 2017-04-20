Union Pacific to spend $26.8M on Nevada projects this year

Union Pacific Railroad said it plans about $26.8 million infrastructure investment in Nevada this year. (Union Pacific Railroad)

Union Pacific will be working on the railroad this year.

In a statement, the company said it plans about a $26.8 million infrastructure investment in Nevada this year. Projects funded by Union Pacific Railroad benefit Nevada’s overall transportation infrastructure without taxpayer funds, the company said.

Union Pacific’s investment plan funds a range of initiatives: $22.7 million to maintain railroad tracks and $1.8 million to maintain bridges in the Silver State. Key projects planned this year include:

— Some $7.5 million investment in the rail line between Elko and Winnemucca to replace 60,854 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

— Some $2.2 million investment in the rail line between Floriston, California and Sparks to replace 15,406 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

— Another $2.1 million investment in the rail line between Verdi and Reno to replace 12,190 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

“Union Pacific’s targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Nevada,” Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – public affairs, Western Region said in the statement.

This year’s planned $26.8 million capital expenditure in Nevada is part of an ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $244 million strengthening Nevada’s transportation infrastructure.

Union Pacific plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. The company has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corp., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange.