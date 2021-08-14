United Way of Southern Nevada hires new donor director

United Way of Southern Nevada hired Brett McAnnany as director of donor relationships in mid-July, the nonprofit announced this week.

Brett McAnnany joins the United Way of Southern Nevada as director of donor relationships. (Courtesy of United Way of Southern Nevada)

A new hire at the United Way of Southern Nevada will be tasked with rallying supporters from across the valley.

Brett McAnnany was appointed to director of donor relationships in mid-July, the nonprofit announced this week. McAnnany, a Las Vegas native, will be responsible for encouraging investments throughout Southern Nevada through the Tocqueville Society and other giving opportunities, according to a news release. In his role, he will act as a philanthropic advisor to help donors direct their funds.

“As a Las Vegas native, Brett has a passion for serving Southern Nevada that is driven by a family legacy of helping those who need it most,” UWSN Interim President and CEO Kelly Shaw said in a statement. “With lasting relationships built on a foundation of trust, Brett has spent decades building a wide-reaching network, which he will leverage to expand United Way’s impact in our community.”

McAnnany previously worked in the food and beverage industry as a resorts-focused key account director for Southern GLazers Wine and Spirits.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.