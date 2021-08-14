95°F
United Way of Southern Nevada hires new donor director

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 6:56 pm
 
Brett McAnnany joins the United Way of Southern Nevada as director of donor relationships. (Cou ...
Brett McAnnany joins the United Way of Southern Nevada as director of donor relationships. (Courtesy of United Way of Southern Nevada)

A new hire at the United Way of Southern Nevada will be tasked with rallying supporters from across the valley.

Brett McAnnany was appointed to director of donor relationships in mid-July, the nonprofit announced this week. McAnnany, a Las Vegas native, will be responsible for encouraging investments throughout Southern Nevada through the Tocqueville Society and other giving opportunities, according to a news release. In his role, he will act as a philanthropic advisor to help donors direct their funds.

“As a Las Vegas native, Brett has a passion for serving Southern Nevada that is driven by a family legacy of helping those who need it most,” UWSN Interim President and CEO Kelly Shaw said in a statement. “With lasting relationships built on a foundation of trust, Brett has spent decades building a wide-reaching network, which he will leverage to expand United Way’s impact in our community.”

McAnnany previously worked in the food and beverage industry as a resorts-focused key account director for Southern GLazers Wine and Spirits.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

