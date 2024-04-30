UNLV unveils timeline for massive studio project

The movie studio would be built at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in southwest Las Vegas, but that depends on a bill clearing the Nevada Legislature.

UNLV Black Fire Innovation, the first flagship tech building, is pictured at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This aerial rendition shows the proposed Nevada Studios Campus, set to be located on the UNLV-owned Harry Reid Research and Technology Park near Interstate 215 and Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Birtcher Development)

From left, UNLV Black Fire Innovation, the first flagship tech building, the UNICITY Nevada building and undeveloped land are shown at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction on UNLV’s large film and television studio project in southwest Las Vegas could begin as early as 2027, the university announced Tuesday.

The UNLV Research Foundation said the groundbreaking for the 34-acre Nevada Studios Campus at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park could happen in 2027, but that is subject to the state’s film tax credit program being expanded in the next legislative session.

The Nevada Film Studio Infrastructure Act is set to be sponsored by Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, in the 2025 legislative session. It could create up to $95 million in annual film tax credits.

“I am eager to partner with UNLV, Birtcher Development and the MBS Group to gain legislative support in furthering economic diversification and workforce development goals in Southern Nevada, through film and television industry growth,” Lange said in a statement.

UNLV said MBS Group would operate the studio project. The company services more than 500 sound stages in North America and Europe and supports more than 900 productions a year, according to MBS Group’s website.

The development of the studio project will be overseen by Birtcher Development and Gardner Nevada Tech Park Studios, an affiliate of the Gardner Company, the developer of the 122-acre Harry Reid Tech Park.

The campus will be over 800,000 square feet and cost about $800 million to develop, according to estimates from April 2023.

The studio project is set to be larger than the one proposed by Sony Entertainment and Howard Hughes Holdings in Summerlin. That project was approved by Clark County in March, but no construction timeline has been released.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.