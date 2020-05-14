Up-and-down day for markets ends on positive note

Energy stocks did well after the price of crude oil bounced up 9% on hopes that demand could pick up after collapsing amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, May 14, 2020. Asian shares declined Thursday on pessimism about life getting back to normal soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as Japan prepared to let businesses reopen in some regions. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, May 14, 2020. Asian shares declined Thursday on pessimism about life getting back to normal soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as Japan prepared to let businesses reopen in some regions. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man wearing face mask walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, May 14, 2020. Asian shares declined Thursday on pessimism about life getting back to normal soon amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as Japan prepared to let businesses reopen in some regions. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The stock market ended a choppy day higher as a turnaround by banks and energy companies helped end a two-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 1.2% Thursday, but it’s still down 2.6% for the week.

The latest erratic trading came as hopes for a relatively quick economic recovery continue to collide with caution that moves to reopen the economy could backfire by causing more infections if carried out too soon.

Energy stocks did well after the price of crude oil bounced up 9% on hopes that demand could pick up after collapsing amid the coronavirus shutdowns.