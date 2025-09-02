95°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Upscale boys clothing store opens 1st Las Vegas store on the Strip

The exterior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
The exterior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
The interior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
The interior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
The interior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
The interior of ParkerJoe at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. (ParkerJoe)
More Stories
The parent company of Resorts World Las Vegas says the troubled property at the north end of th ...
Inside Gaming: North Strip casino-hotel reports 18% drop in revenue, more news
Amalie Zinsser, community director for Uncommons, shows apartments under construction during a ...
Las Vegas Valley lagging behind most Sun Belt metros for building new apartments, report says
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is pictured on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Off-Strip casino teams up with new bookmaker
Buffalo Bill's in Primm. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clark County formally approves a hotel-casino’s temporary closure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 3:12 pm
 

A boys clothing store is partnering with a county donation center for its grand opening weekend, offering in-store discounts to customers who donate gently-used clothes.

Upscale boys clothing boutique ParkerJoe is having a grand opening celebration inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from Sept. 20-21, according to a news release. During grand opening weekend, the clothing store is partnering with Clark County donation center Peggy’s Attic, offering customers who donate three gently-used children’s clothing items a 20 percent discount on their purchase.

The boutique, which marks its first Las Vegas location, had a soft opening at the end of August.

The store will offer clothing ranging from sizes newborn to 16, as well as accessories, toys and books. Founded in 2021 by a mother-daughter duo, ParkerJoe is dedicated “exclusively to little boys’ clothing,” said the release, and offers labels such as Nola Tawk, Lev Baby and Saltwater Boys Co.

“From the beginning, ParkerJoe has been about more than just fashion, it’s about uplifting young boys, who are often overlooked when it comes to clothing and giving them the confidence to step into the world with style and strength,” said Lisa Hostler, founder of ParkerJoe. “While girls are so often thought of when it comes to dressing up, our mission is to ensure boys feel equally seen, celebrated, and empowered.”

Peggy’s Attic, the donation center of Clark County Family Services, provides care packages to babies, children and teenagers at the time of their initial placement into foster care, according to their webpage. There is no funding for the services of Peggy’s Attic and rely solely on “community partners and general public” for monetary and material donations.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Grace Chyuwei pours water on Joe Chyuwei to help with the heat Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Death V ...
Death Valley’s heat kills. Here’s why visitors come anyway
By Dorany Pineda • The Associated Press

National Park Service rangers work to warn visitors about the extreme heat at Death Valley National Park, but one to three people die there annually despite the warnings.

A Powerball play slip sits on the lottery ticket counter at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 29, 202 ...
No winner in $1.1B Powerball jackpot on Labor Day
The Associated Press

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The likelihood of getting struck by lightning is far greater.

MORE STORIES