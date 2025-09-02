Upscale boys clothing store opens 1st Las Vegas store on the Strip

A boys clothing store is partnering with a county donation center for its grand opening weekend, offering in-store discounts to customers who donate gently-used clothes.

Upscale boys clothing boutique ParkerJoe is having a grand opening celebration inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace from Sept. 20-21, according to a news release. During grand opening weekend, the clothing store is partnering with Clark County donation center Peggy’s Attic, offering customers who donate three gently-used children’s clothing items a 20 percent discount on their purchase.

The boutique, which marks its first Las Vegas location, had a soft opening at the end of August.

The store will offer clothing ranging from sizes newborn to 16, as well as accessories, toys and books. Founded in 2021 by a mother-daughter duo, ParkerJoe is dedicated “exclusively to little boys’ clothing,” said the release, and offers labels such as Nola Tawk, Lev Baby and Saltwater Boys Co.

“From the beginning, ParkerJoe has been about more than just fashion, it’s about uplifting young boys, who are often overlooked when it comes to clothing and giving them the confidence to step into the world with style and strength,” said Lisa Hostler, founder of ParkerJoe. “While girls are so often thought of when it comes to dressing up, our mission is to ensure boys feel equally seen, celebrated, and empowered.”

Peggy’s Attic, the donation center of Clark County Family Services, provides care packages to babies, children and teenagers at the time of their initial placement into foster care, according to their webpage. There is no funding for the services of Peggy’s Attic and rely solely on “community partners and general public” for monetary and material donations.

