Urban Outfitters temporarily closing all stores worldwide

Shoppers will still be able to purchase items from the respective brands online and its subscription businesses, according to the company.

Urban Outfitters at Fashion Show mall (Urban Outfitters)

Urban Outfitters will close all of its stores worldwide starting Sunday until March 28 amid coronavirus concerns.

Store teams will continue to receive pay during the closures, the retailer said.

The company’s portfolio of brands includes Anthroplogie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, BHLDN, Terrain and Nuuly brands.

Urban Outfitters said in a statement as far as it knows, none of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

“In an effort to protect our communities, we have decided to close all of our stores around the globe,” according to the statement. “Stores will not reopen until at least March 28. We will continue to pay our store teams during this time.”

Shoppers will still be able to purchase items from the respective brands online and its subscription businesses, according to the company.

Urban Outfitters has five locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including two Anthropologie stores and one Free People shop.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.