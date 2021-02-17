US gaming revenues last year hit lowest point since 2003

The national gaming industry’s revenues fell 31 percent to $30 billion in 2020, according to a Wednesday report from the American Gaming Association.

Last year’s U.S. commercial gaming revenue hit a low not seen since 2003.

The national gaming industry’s revenues fell 31 percent to $30 billion in 2020, according to a Wednesday report from the American Gaming Association, the national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry. It was the first time since 2014 revenues contracted.

“COVID-19 devastated our business and the employees and communities across the country that rely on casino gaming’s success,” AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in the report. “These numbers show the economic realities of COVID-19 and underscore the importance of targeted federal relief and ramped-up vaccine distribution to accelerate gaming’s recovery in 2021.”

