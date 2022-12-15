54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Business

US markets tank as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga The Associated Press
December 15, 2022 - 1:15 pm
 
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised ...
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5% Thursday, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% and the Dow gave back 2.3%.

A day earlier, the Fed said interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday.

MOST READ
1
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
2
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
3
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
5
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Brandon Roberts
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the recent slowdown in the local housing market continuing, with declining home prices and sales.

FILE - Travelers check in at an airline ticket counter at O'Hare International Airport in Chica ...
Fed raises key rate by half-point, signals more to come
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Federal Reserve announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.