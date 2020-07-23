US Mint asking shoppers to use coins

Paying for things with exact change will help to combat a national coin shortage , the agency says.

The COVID‐19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A statement regarding the national coin shortage posted at the AM/PM convenience store at 6775 N. Durango Dr. in Las Vegas, as seen Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Mint is asking shoppers to use the change that has turned into dusty decor on top of their dressers.

“For millions of Americans, cash is the only form of payment and cash transactions rely on coins to make change,” the mint said in a news release. “We ask that the American public start spending their coins, depositing them, or exchanging them for currency at financial institutions or taking them to a coin redemption kiosk.”

The mint said it has seen an increase in orders for newly minted coins, but there is an adequate amount of coins in the economy. They just aren’t readily available where needed, as shoppers have cut back on visiting retailers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coin supply problem can be solved with each of us doing our part,” the mint said.