Utah firm buys apartment complex near Nellis for almost $30M

Bridge Investment Group acquired the 336-unit Estates at Westernaire, 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., for $29.9 million, according to an announcement Friday from brokerage firm NorthMarq Multifamily.

A Utah investment firm bought an apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base for almost $30 million.

The northeast Las Vegas Valley complex was built in 1995 and spans 15.8 acres.

NorthMarq said it represented the buyer and the sellers, RKM Capital and Mabry Management Co.

Bridge is no stranger to Southern Nevada. Last September, it acquired eight Las Vegas rental complexes for $129 million from Arizona developer The Wolff Co.

