Valley Electric Association board president, Ken Derschan, resigns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2019 - 5:52 pm
 

Almost a week after Pahrump utility Valley Electric Association’s annual meeting, the cooperative’s board president Ken Derschan has resigned.

At the meeting, members accused the board of hiding finances and voiced support for removing board members.

The representative of Sandy Valley, Derschan cited personal reasons for his decision, according to a statement from Valley Electric.

The utility has faced a series of allegations in recent months, following its February announcement of a rate hike.

The utility raised rates 9.9 percent in March, despite promising to keep rates stable throughout 2024. On Feb. 22, shortly after the rate hike announcement, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on the cooperative, citing allegations of sexual harassment and financial cover-ups against former CEO Tom Husted. The next week, CEO Angela Evans was arrested on charges of embezzling from the utility.

Accounting firm Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert and Moss, released an audit of the cooperative earlier this month. During the meeting David Copeland, a partner at the Texas-based firm it found no wrongdoings in its fraud inquires.

Derschan’s resignation comes after former board member John Maurer announced his retirement from the board on April 9, citing family health issues, according to a statement from Valley Electric. Derschan began serving as president in May 2018, after being appointed to the board of directors in August 2015.

“We are relieved Mr. Derschan decided to step aside and allow another member to take his seat,” said Ken Johnson, one of the organizers behind VEA Members for Change, a group of cooperative members working to oust board members.

Johnson said the group is working to hold a meeting on June 1 to consider removing board member Pete Gazsy, who has served on the board of directors since 2008, according to Valley Electric’s website.

“If we are successful … half of the Board would be new,” Johnson said via email. “That is a very good start. We will then move on to recalling the remaining 3 Directors to give the Board a completely fresh perspective to begin healing the cooperative.”

Michael Hengel, Valley Electric’s executive vice president of corporate communications, said members would have to figure out logistics such as when and where the meeting would take place, but “the members elect all the board members, and the members can recall all the board members.”

Hengel is a former editor-in-chief of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Valley Electric is accepting applications for the open Sandy Valley board seat through May 30. The applicant must be a resident of Sandy Valley, Mountain Springs or Trout Canyon.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

