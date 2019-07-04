95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Valley Electric scandal raises question about oversight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2019 - 6:08 pm

Pahrump utility Valley Electric Association has faced a series of allegations from law enforcement against former and current executives since February.

On Feb. 22, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant based on allegations of sexual harassment and financial cover-ups. Later that month, former CEO Angela Evans was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement. The district attorney’s office has not filed charges, but the utility cut ties with her this week.

According to some energy experts, cooperatives’ lack of regulatory oversight makes them more susceptible to scandals. Others say allegations like these are rare and could take place within any type of utility.

Hank James, executive director of the Nevada Rural Electric Association, a nonprofit group that represents several power buyers, said the level of allegations toward a cooperative utility like VEA have “no precedent, certainly not in Nevada.”

Cooperatives are run by a member-elected board, unlike regulated electric utilities such as NV Energy and Southwest Gas Co. Regulated utilities like NV Energy must go to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada if they want to change rates or add any sort of energy option, while cooperatives’ board members have the authority to make such decisions.

Rob Wilhite, managing director of energy for consultancy firm Navigant, said both types of utilities are usually impervious to scandals.

“That doesn’t happen very often, period, in this industry,” he said.

Kevin O’Donnell, a financial analyst with North Carolina-based Nova Energy Consultants, believes cooperatives are more susceptible to scandals.

“It’s almost impossible with a municipal utility because everything is public,” he said. “It’s not like all cooperatives are bad. There are a tremendous amount of good ones. The fact that they’re not regulated tends to present problems.”

O’Donnell said cooperatives often lack the level of transparency found in other utilities because they’re self-regulated.

Wilhite disagreed, saying board members usually try to be transparent with members because they’re from the same community.

“I think the cooperative governance process tends to have a fair amount of transparency to it,” he said. “It’s not universally across the board, but some do a better job providing than others.”

While Valley Electric isn’t overseen by a regulatory commission, it did release a 2018 audit to the public that showed its 2018 financial statements “present fairly” its financial position.

Jon Wellinghoff, CEO and founder of consulting company Grid Policy, said that though the method of oversight is different, cooperatives aren’t more prone to scandals than other utilities.

“That happens in any corporation, whether its regulated or unregulated,” he said.

The solution to bad actors in a cooperative is more regulation, O’Donnell said.

“If you want to prevent any issues like this going forward, the best way is to have them rate-regulated,” he said. “Then, the rates are public. The details of all their financial transactions are public access to state regulators. There’s less of a likelihood anything can slip by.”

Former PUC Chairwoman Alaina Burtenshaw said she believes investor-owned electric utilities like NV Energy are subject to a significantly higher level of regulation. Every rate change must first be approved by the PUC, and the utility is subject to investigations and rule-making.

But Wilhite said regulation isn’t a guaranteed solve-all.

“There’s no guarantee that incidents like this will not occur,” he said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
SLS Las Vegas will become Sahara Las Vegas
Owner Alex Meruelo announced during a special event at the SLS Las Vegas that the hotel-casino will become Sahara Las Vegas in its next iteration. Meruelo said $150 million dollars will be spent to renovate the current property. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aircraft hinge maker moves to "business friendly" Nevada
Doug Silva, president of Aircraft Hinge, Inc. in Las Vegas, makes every type of hinge for every type of airplane. Silva talks about his company and why he moved it to Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daytime fireworks mark the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
The opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. included a three-minute fireworks show launched by Fireworks by Grucci Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta
Elaine Wynn talks about the opening of Encore Boston Harbor
Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts, talked during opening festivities of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People line hours ahead of opening for Encore Boston Harbor
Guests arrive as much as 17 hours early for the 10 a.m. opening of the $2.6 billion, 671-room resort in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal.com
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms - Video
Allegiant Discusses Investments In Golf Course Software And Game Rooms.
Crews working 24/7 to complete Circa downtown - VIDEO
Owner Derek Stevens goal is to open the doors to the 1.25 million-square-foot project by December 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury sells Las Vegas home - VIDEO
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has sold his custom home Southern Highlands home in Las Vegas for $2.3 million.
Las Vegas Strip resorts slow to welcome Alexa, Google Home Hub
Alexa, where are you? Smart home and hospitality technology was big at CES in early January. Amazon and Google promoted their voice-activated speakers Alexa and Google Home Hub. Hospitality executives have called the speakers the industry’s future. Yet for all the hype, the revolution is unfolding at a cautious pace on the Strip as well as in other major U.S. hospitality markets. Hotels are focusing their consumer-facing technology investments on adding streaming capabilities, like Netflix, and enhancing their mobile apps, a December report by Hospitality Technology showed. Voice-enabled technology is 10th on that priority list.
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
What is MGM 2020
MGM Resorts International announced its MGM 2020 plan in January, The plan would improve cash flow by $200 million annually by the end of 2020 and an additional $100 million by the end of 2021. 1,070 jobs were cut as part of the cost-cutting initiative. 881 of those were Las Vegas employees, mostly in management or mid-management positions. Jim Murren
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
Angela Evans (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Valley Electric cuts ties with former CEO Angela Evans
By Bailey Schulz and Jeffrey Meehan / RJ

Monday’s announcement of Angela Evans’ departure from the Valley Electric Association came nearly five months after her arrest for alleged embezzlement and subsequent placement on paid administrative leave.

Lee Iacocca, chairman of Chrysler, speaks at a morning press conference at the Las Vegas Conven ...
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca dies at 94
By Tom Krisher and Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, stands next to the Model Y at Tesla's design studio Thursday, March ...
Tesla stock jumps on heels of record-setting sales
By Tom Krisher and Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Tesla delivered more electric cars in the second quarter than any three-month period in its history, alleviating concerns that demand is waning for its stylish vehicles as tax incentives in its main U.S. market begin to phase out.