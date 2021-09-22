88°F
Business

Vegas Chamber launches new platform to assist job seekers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 11:35 am
 
Updated September 22, 2021 - 11:41 am
Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, poses in her office a ...
Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, poses in her office at the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Vegas Chamber announced a new platform Wednesday for job seekers called Southern Nevada Workforce Solutions through a Facebook Live presentation.

You can view the presentation here: https://www.facebook.com/vegaschamber/videos/4637453399619968.

Applicants will be able to visit the website https://snvwfs.vegaschamber.com/ and receive resources such as job training, financial aid such as tuition assistance for training and job opportunities.

Presenters included Vegas Chamber CEO Mary Beth Sewald, Vegas Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee Chairman and High Tower Las Vegas Managing Partner Hugh Anderson, Workforce Connections of Southern Nevada Executive Director Jaime Cruz and REQ Executive Vice President Justin Cohen.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

