Vegas PBS offers accelerated cybersecurity program

Vegas PBS is expanding its workforce education efforts through a new accelerated cybersecurity program.

The program, which is funded through a $49,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation, aims to provide “industry-recognized credentials and licenses in various fields, to help support dislocated and underemployed workers, and new job seekers.”

“We’re very excited for the possibilities this presents for us,” said Debra Solt, Vegas PBS’ Director of Workforce Training and Economic Development. “With the news of cyberattacks on the rise, it’s important that we build a workforce capable of countering such threats in Nevada. More importantly, this will help the program’s participants secure promising work in a vital and growing field.”

The public television station said it will collaborate with New Employees of Nevada to select a 12 students, between the ages of 20 and 45, for the program.

Industry mentors will guide the students into internships or jobs during the six-month program. Successful students will be able to sit for the CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+ certification exams by the end of the program.

The new program adds to an extensive list of professional development initiatives offered by Vegas PBS. The company has more than 370 career programs and 1,000 short-term and compliance courses. To learn more, visit vegaspbs.org/workforceeducation.

