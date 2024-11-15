60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Victims, witnesses of harassment at Las Vegas establishments sought

Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harass ...
Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harassment of gay and lesbian workers at a Las Vegas Mexican seafood restaurant with a neighboring bar are asked to come forward, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission news release. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
More Stories
A rendering of the north-facing side of the LVXP resort planned on Las Vegas Boulevard, between ...
FAA gives clearance for towering North Strip casino, arena project
The new West Henderson Hospital is seen, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
Here’s your first look at Las Vegas Valley’s newest hospital — PHOTOS
Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em, g ...
$736K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Milk is displayed at a grocery store. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
How much has the cost of milk risen since the pandemic?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2024 - 2:43 pm
 

Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harassment of gay and lesbian workers at a Las Vegas Mexican seafood restaurant with a neighboring bar are asked to come forward, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission news release.

The federal agency sued Mariscos El Puerto restaurant and La Catrina bar in August 2023.

One lawsuit alleged egregious sexual harassment of female employees at the restaurant and bar by the owners, managers, and supervisors, including requiring them to engage in sexual activities to maintain their employment, the release said. The harassment also included sexual assaults, sexual solicitations, and explicit sexual comments.

The second lawsuit filed on the same day against Mariscos El Puerto, Inc. and La Catrina, LLC alleged that the owners, managers, and supervisors of the restaurant and bar engaged in harassment of gay and lesbian employees which included physical assaults and offensive slurs.

The work environment was so toxic that some employees felt they had no choice but to quit, the EEOC said.

The two lawsuits are ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

People who were subjected to, or witnessed, any conduct similar to the above at the establishments should contact the EEOC at 213-785-3032 or mariscoslitigation@eeoc.gov.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES