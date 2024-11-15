Victims, witnesses of harassment at Las Vegas establishments sought

People who were subjected to, or witnessed, any conduct similar to the above at the establishments should contact the EEOC at 213-785-3032 or mariscoslitigation@eeoc.gov.

Victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harassment of gay and lesbian workers at a Las Vegas Mexican seafood restaurant with a neighboring bar are asked to come forward, according to a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission news release.

The federal agency sued Mariscos El Puerto restaurant and La Catrina bar in August 2023.

One lawsuit alleged egregious sexual harassment of female employees at the restaurant and bar by the owners, managers, and supervisors, including requiring them to engage in sexual activities to maintain their employment, the release said. The harassment also included sexual assaults, sexual solicitations, and explicit sexual comments.

The second lawsuit filed on the same day against Mariscos El Puerto, Inc. and La Catrina, LLC alleged that the owners, managers, and supervisors of the restaurant and bar engaged in harassment of gay and lesbian employees which included physical assaults and offensive slurs.

The work environment was so toxic that some employees felt they had no choice but to quit, the EEOC said.

The two lawsuits are ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

People who were subjected to, or witnessed, any conduct similar to the above at the establishments should contact the EEOC at 213-785-3032 or mariscoslitigation@eeoc.gov.

