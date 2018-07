The South Point hosted a different kind of horsepower this week. The casino, best known for its equestrian events, housed about 150 vintage cars, some that cost as much as $150,000, for the National Corvette Restorers Society’s national convention.

Attendees inspect a 1963 Corvette owned by Chris Moore during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ray Geiger, center right, checks his 1967 Corvette as a pair of attendees, left, inspect a 1967 Corvette during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees inspect a 1967 Corvette owned by Ray Geiger during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The interior of a 1958 Corvette owned by Dan Johnson during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Dave Ewan of the National Corvette Restorers Society poses with a 1957 Corvette with a fuel injection engine at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. This model and engine was the first made by an American manufacturer to feature fuel injection. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

John Ballard, third from left, inspects a 1973 Corvette during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A 1960 Corvette owned by John Buchholz during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The convention floor for the National Corvette Restorers Society at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The rear of a 1958 Corvette owned by Don Jiran on display during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Don Troyer of Alhambra, Calif., left, and Ed Hoffman of Santa Clarita, Calif. inspect a 1988 Corvette during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Details of a 1958 Corvette owned by Dan Johnson during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Scott Balder and Jean Enright of Las Vegas walk past a blue 1967 Corvette owned by Hector Guzman during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Attendees inspect a 1967 Corvette owned by Ray Geiger during the National Corvette Restorers Society convention at the South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

About 1,400 people are attending the show, which runs through Thursday.

