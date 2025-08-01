Viral shapewear brand opens 1st store at Las Vegas outlet

Founder and CEO Eve DeMartine said Las Vegas “felt like a natural fit” for the brand’s first location

A viral shapewear brand is opening its first brick-and-mortar store at a Las Vegas outlet mall.

Shapewear brand Popilush is opening a flagship location and first physical location at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets on Aug. 2. The brand is known for its size-inclusive, shapewear and fashion fusion pieces, offering items from dresses to body suits.

Founder and CEO Eve DeMartine said Las Vegas “felt like a natural fit” for the brand’s first location. Furthermore, the North Premium Outlets “felt like the perfect spot,” due to its high traffic and accessibility.

“It’s (Las Vegas) bold, vibrant, and full of personality, just like our brand and our community,” said DeMartine. “It’s also a place where people come from all over the world, so it gives us a great opportunity to introduce Popilush to both locals and travelers.”

Launched in 2022, Popilush found social media success after an influencer tried on its Shapewear Dress and the video went viral. From there, the company sold 200,000 shapewear dresses in one week on Amazon, according to DeMartine.

“Since then, we’ve grown more than 60 times year-over-year, sold over 2 million units, and hit $95 million in gross merchandise value in 2024,” said DeMartine.

The grand opening will last from Aug. 2-7 with stackable discounts, giveaways and a chance to win your entire order for free. Other promotions during the grand opening weekend include spend $100, get $20 from Aug. 2-10 and spend $100, get $15 from Aug. 11-30.

Going forward, the location will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

