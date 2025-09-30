87°F
Viral SoCal gourmet grocery store could be coming to Las Vegas

Erewhon had a pop-up in Las Vegas during Formula One weekend in 2024. (Resorts World)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 11:25 am
 
Updated September 30, 2025 - 11:30 am

A viral Southern California upscale grocery store might be making a stop in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Erewhon posted an Instagram carousel with a photo of the Las Vegas map, with the caption: “A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon.” Twenty other cities were included in the post, including places like New York City, New Orleans, Portland, Boston and Chicago.

It is unclear what the post is hinting at. Erewhon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This would not be Erewhon’s first Las Vegas venture, with a pop-up at Resorts World during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in 2024. The Erewhon pop-up featured juices and wellness shots bottled in limited-edition Race World packaging.

Currently, the gourmet grocery store has 11 brick-and-mortar locations only in Southern California, concentrated in Los Angeles County. Recently, it announced three new stores also in the L.A. area, in West Hollywood, Thousand Oaks and Glendale.

Erewhon is known for its luxury grocery offerings, like a $19 strawberry and jars of sea moss gel, as well as a cafe, where $20 smoothies have gone viral for collaborations with Hailey Bieber.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

