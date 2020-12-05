43°F
Virgin Hotels delays opening date for Las Vegas property due to pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 8:08 pm
 
Richard “Boz” Bosworth speaks during a press conference to announce the reopening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Richard “Boz” Bosworth speaks during a press conference to announce the reopening of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is once again pushing back its opening date.

The resort-casino, which is currently under construction, had originally planned to open in the fall. In September, the opening date was set for Jan. 15. On Friday, the company said it would be delaying its opening once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was predicated on the current conditions in the market as it pertains to the pandemic,” Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, said in a statement. “While the entire team at JC Hospitality is beyond excited to introduce the reimagined resort casino to locals and tourists alike, the safety and health of our guests, partners and team members continues to be our top priority.”

An opening date for the property, formerly the Hard Rock Hotel, has not yet been finalized, but an announcement is “forthcoming,” according to Bosworth. He added that construction for the project is on time.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

