Virgin Hotels names new CEO

Virgin Hotels, which will open a new hotel in Las Vegas this month, announced Monday that it has appointed James Bermingham, a former Montage International executive, as CEO.

A look at the Virgin Hotel Las Vegas exterior, expected to open on March 25, 2021, is seen on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

James Bermingham (Virgin Hotels)

The company announced Monday that James Bermingham, a former Montage International executive, has been appointed at CEO, effective immediately.

Bermingham replaces Raul Leal, who had been at the helm of the company for 10 years before announcing his decision to step down in January. He is set to remain as an advisor to Virgin Hotels.

“For over a decade, we have been devoted to providing entertaining and unforgettable experiences for our guests, and I can think of no one better than James to spearhead this effort as we continue to grow the brand on a global scale,” Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said in a Monday news release.

Bermingham has more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, according to the release. Former roles include executive vice president of operations for Montage International, executive positions with ITT Sheraton Corp. and general management rolls at the St. Regis Hotel in Houston and Montage Laguna Beach.

“I have long admired Virgin Hotels’ ability to seamlessly blend smart and innovative design with elevated service and — maybe most importantly — fun,” Bermingham said in the release. “Watching the brand grow into itself as a reliable haven for both leisure and business travelers without sacrificing its inherent ‘cool factor’ has been exciting, to say the least, and I’m really looking forward to joining such a dynamic team.”

Virgin Hotels was founded in 2010 and operates hotels in Chicago, Dallas and Nashville. The company is set to open a resort-casino in Las Vegas on March 25, and openings in New Orleans and New York City are set to follow this year.

“James’ appointment comes at an exciting time of accelerating growth for us,” Virgin Hotels Chairman Peter Norris said. “His decades of industry experience and acute global expertise will be a true asset for the brand as we push to expand our footprint both domestically and internationally.”

