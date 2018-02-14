Virginia firm buys its first building in Las Vegas

Anchor Health Properties announced Wednesday that it purchased a multi-tenant outpatient building at 2650 N. Tenaya Way, in the northwest valley.

Virginia-based Anchor Health Properties bought a health care building at 2650 N. Tenaya Way in Las Vegas. (Anchor Health Properties)

A Virginia medical real estate firm bought its first building in Las Vegas.

Anchor Health Properties announced Wednesday that it purchased a multitenant outpatient building at 2650 N. Tenaya Way, in the northwest valley.

The three-story, 64,435-square-foot building is near MountainView Hospital.

Anchor did not announce the purchase price. But spokeswoman Rachael Osberger confirmed, as property records indicate, that it paid $17.1 million and acquired the building out of foreclosure.

Clark County records show the building was constructed in 2000, sold for $22 million in 2005 and was repossessed by Wells Fargo Bank in 2016.

The building is fully leased, according to Anchor. As part of its announcement, the firm also said it bought a 94,536-square-foot medical office building in Garden City, New York.

2650 N. Tenaya Way, las vegas, nv