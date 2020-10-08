Virtual job fair begins Thursday
The 2020 Fall Job Fair virtual series kicks off Thursday, with a focus on open warehouse and logistics jobs.
Job seekers can register online for the job fair through Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center at www.nvcareercenter.org/fall2020.
Registration for the fair closes at 2 p.m.
The four-part series will continue at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays throughout October with featured industries.
Oct. 15: Work from home
Oct. 22: Customer service and call center
Oct. 29: Health care
Interested attendees also can call 702-636-2346 for more information.
The job fair is hosted by Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center.
