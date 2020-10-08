83°F
Business

Virtual job fair begins Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 11:14 am
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 11:47 am

The 2020 Fall Job Fair virtual series kicks off Thursday, with a focus on open warehouse and logistics jobs.

Job seekers can register online for the job fair through Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center at www.nvcareercenter.org/fall2020.

Registration for the fair closes at 2 p.m.

The four-part series will continue at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays throughout October with featured industries.

Oct. 15: Work from home

Oct. 22: Customer service and call center

Oct. 29: Health care

Interested attendees also can call 702-636-2346 for more information.

The job fair is hosted by Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Tick Segerblom, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and Workforce Connections’ One-Stop Career Center.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

