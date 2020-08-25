85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Visitor spending, tipping down in Las Vegas amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2020 - 4:08 am
 

Many Las Vegas visitors are spending less than they had before the pandemic.

Casino workers have taken notice.

Barb Licht, a craps dealer at The Venetian, said tipping has “gotten really bad” since she returned to work on June 4.

She estimates her tips would average between $150 and $200 during weekdays before the pandemic, and even higher on weekends. Now, she bring in less than $100 on mid-week shifts.

Smaller crowds and limited seating at table games certainly play a role, but experts say some tourists have tighter purse strings these days.

“While there’s no doubt that some high-valued consumers have found their way back to Las Vegas … there’s a broad mix of consumers that are ultimately coming back,” said Jeremy Aguero, principal for Applied Analysis. “You’re getting a lot of drive-in traffic … (which) is going to be a bit different in terms of spend profile than what you would normally see.”

Spending less

A July report from Macquarie Research found 40 percent of Las Vegas visitors would spend less money during the pandemic, while 50 percent wouldn’t change their budgets.

Another 37 percent of the more than 400 people surveyed said they would spend less time in Las Vegas because of COVID-19, while 60 percent said the virus would have no impact on the duration of their stay.

“During tough times, gamblers are more likely to avoid costly trips to the Strip … or spend less,” said Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon in the report. “We believe these same people are more likely to stay local and gamble.”

Beynon anticipates Las Vegas will experience a drop in spending similar to what happened during the Great Recession.

“People were still coming, they just came with a smaller wallet, and that smaller wallet hit gaming more than anything,” Beynon told the Review-Journal. “We are still uncertain as to what the normal unemployment and economic impact will be from COVID, but we think it could negatively affect spending per visitor.”

Data from Earnest Research, a New York-based firm that tracks the credit and debit card purchases of millions of U.S consumers, shows there was less resort-related discretionary spending in Las Vegas this summer.

Residents’ and visitors’ spending on media and entertainment during the week of July 29 was down 21 percent, compared to the previous year. Travel spending was down 57 percent, and spending in restaurants was down 3 percent.

Part of this downfall is likely due to a lack of group business. Las Vegas has historically relied on spending from convention and business travelers, who can often expense purchases to company credit cards. In 2018, the average convention visitor spent $970, while the average leisure visitors spent $792, according to 2019 data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But the pandemic — and state mandates to cap all group gatherings to 50 people or fewer — has brought group business and international travel to a standstill. In June, the city brought in absolutely no convention business.

Unemployment benefits ‘a tailwind’

Casino workers said it’s been hard to ignore the drop in spending.

One part-time Strip restaurant worker, who was granted anonymity to protect her job, said tips have fallen about 75 percent since the pandemic began.

The hostess said her tips — a percentage of what the restaurant’s servers collect — used to add up to roughly $60 a night. Now, she said she’s lucky if she makes $15, despite reservation numbers holding up to pre-pandemic levels.

Licht said many of her regular customers — and heavy tippers — are from states with travel restrictions like New York, which now require residents to self-quarantine once they return from a trip to Nevada. She’s seen less of them since The Venetian reopened.

The craps dealer said she was making more money during the shutdown, when The Venetian paid employees their base salary, plus the average number of tips they made between Feb. 1 and the shutdown in March. “Now, it’s a little rougher,” Licht said. “The tips aren’t as good.”

Spokespeople at Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns The Venetian, did not return a request for comment.

Despite tight budgets among some visitors, casino operators said others spent more in recent months, as other entertainment options like sporting events and concerts remain unavailable.

It’s unclear how long that boost will last; spending spikes could have been influenced by stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits from the federal government.

A Strip resort pool cocktail server estimated about 40 percent of the debit and credit cards she takes are unemployment insurance benefits cards from a mix of states. The cards often lack a microchip and are marked with the name of the customer’s home state.

Jobless benefits a tailwind

“There’s no doubt that the unemployment benefits are a tailwind,” said Penn National CEO Jay Snowden on an Aug. 6 earnings call, adding that he doesn’t know “what happens if the stimulus checks stop or (are) reduced from where they’ve been over the last several months.”

The extra $600 in weekly unemployment insurance ended July 31, and the extra $300-$400 in unemployment benefits authorized by President Donald Trump could take months to reach consumers, and will likely face legal challenges.

Casino executives have said they’re confident business levels are sustainable, but Aguero said there’s “no doubt” that the effects of the stimulus package will wear off significantly by late August or September, months after many Americans received the first round of checks.

“I think that’s going to affect consumer spending — not just in hotels and casinos, but in all sectors of the economy,” Aguero said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian. 

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
3
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
4
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
5
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, champion of downtown Las Vegas, retires
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, champion of downtown Las Vegas, retires
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh stepping down - VIDEO
Tony Hsieh is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Las Vegas-based online retailer Zappos.
Renter under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas
Veronica Markowsky is under contract to buy a newly built house in Las Vegas, and she is nervous about property values being affected by the pandemic. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Strip property layoffs continue - VIDEO
Layoffs across the Las Vegas Strip’s properties continue, and a restaurant on the Strip is re-closing.
MSG Sphere construction update - Video
The list of work still to be done on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian is outlined as a 2023 completion is set as a goal. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Group tells Congress hotel owners face foreclosure wave - VIDEO
Hotel owners are facing an “unprecedented wave” of foreclosures without commercial debt relief, according to a letter from the industry to Congress. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas hotels pitch promotions to midweek travelers - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel-casinos are offering midweek promotions to attract customers during off-peak travel times. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Labor unions launch campaign to save jobs and win the 'Right to Return' - Video
Labor unions are launching a campaign to save jobs and win the “Right to Return” for hospitality, convention and trade shows, airport, entertainment and hospital workers throughout Clark County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge rejects lawsuit over closing of Clark County bars - VIDEO
A Clark County district court judge rebuffed a lawsuit seeking to undo the state-ordered closure of bars and taverns in the county to fight COVID-19.
Boulder Station workers leave Culinary union - VIDEO
Employees at Station Casinos' Boulder Station property have decided to leave Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165.
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
THE LATEST
A view of the LINQ Hotel and Casino is seen on the Strip on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
New ESPN studio in Las Vegas to debut Monday
By / RJ

The 6,000-square-foot facility at The Linq Hotel will serve as the epicenter of ESPN’s sports betting-themed content and coverage of teams and marquee events in Las Vegas.