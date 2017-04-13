Wal-Mart investing millions in 3 Las Vegas Valley properties

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Walmart is shown on one of its stores in Encinitas, California, on April 13, 2016. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Retail giant Wal-Mart is investing in three of its properties in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Wal-Mart at 2310 E. Serene Ave., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue, received permits from the county that detail work worth $1.17 million.

That work includes remodeled pharmacy, grocery and lobby sections of the store, according to county records. It also includes new paint to the interior and exterior.

The Sam’s Club at 7100 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard, received a county permit for $3.08 million worth of work. The permit details interior work, new paint and parking restriping, according to county records.

The Sam’s Club at 2650 E. Craig Road in North Las Vegas, near the intersection with Losee Road, received a permit for work worth $1.86 million, according to city records. The work, which involves new paint and light fixtures, should finish before summer.

Representatives with Wal-Mart did not return a request for comment. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer also owns Sam’s Club.

This is part of a wave of remodels by the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company, said Tim Campbell, an analyst with U.K.-based Kantar Retail.

Sam’s Club has reduced new store openings from around 10 a year to about five, Campbell said. That money is now redirected to investing in online shopping and remodeling existing locations.

“As a result, Sam’s has ramped up remodels and is currently renovating dozens of clubs a year, making them more desirable shopping destinations,” Campbell said.

Sam’s Club closed four locations in the Northeast and Michigan in February 2016. Sam’s Club has been remodeling stores with features from its “club of the future” concept in Arkansas.

Some of those features include in-store prepared foods and a meat counter, but it’s unclear what new features, if any, are coming to the Las Vegas Valley locations. The goal is to lure in higher income shoppers while keeping the traditional customers.

“The club’s financial performance over the past three years has been mediocre and they are looking to move the needle with this initiative,” Campbell said.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.