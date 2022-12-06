58°F
Business

Waldorf Astoria coming to Lake Tahoe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 1:58 pm
 
An artist's rendering of the planned Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe. (EKN Development)
Lake Tahoe is getting a Waldorf Astoria.

Hotel giant Hilton announced plans Monday for the luxury Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe to be located on the Nevada side of the alpine lake with 72 miles of shoreline and nearby ski resorts.

Slated to open in 2027, the newly built 15-acre resort will feature 76 guest rooms and 61 Waldorf Astoria-branded residences, according to a news release.

Hilton said it signed a brand and management agreement for the Northern Nevada project with EKN Development Group.

In Las Vegas, Waldorf Astoria landed on the Strip in 2018 when a group of investors purchased the towering Mandarin Oriental hotel for $214 million and changed the brand.

Andrew and Peggy Cherng, operators of fast-food chain Panda Express, teamed with hotel investor Tiffany Lam to acquire the nongaming property.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

THE LATEST