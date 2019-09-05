Walgreens is latest to ask customers not to bring guns into stores

Walgreens is asking that customers no longer openly carry firearms into their stores, the company said Thursday.

It is the third company to announce a similar gun-related policy this week, following announcements by Walmart and Kroger on Wednesday.

The push for firearm restrictions comes after a string of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio and Odessa, Texas.

Other companies, including Starbucks, Target, Chipotle and Panera Bread, have asked customers not to openly carry guns when visiting their stores for years.

