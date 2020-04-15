Wall Street sinks 2% as grim economic news pours in

Major U.S. indexes fell more than 2% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, and bond prices rose as investors sought safety.

A masked man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Asian stocks edged lower Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as more signs emerge of how much damage the coronavirus shutdowns are causing the economy.

Retail sales plunged an unprecedented 8.7% last month as the outbreak forced a near total stop to commerce across the nation.

A measure of manufacturing in New York State plunged to its lowest level on record, and a global energy agency predicted that worldwide demand for oil will fall this year by the most in history.

Global tumble

Global stocks and oil prices tumbled Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund said the world’s economy will suffer its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indexes in London and Frankfurt were down about 2% and benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney closed lower. Wall Street futures were down by over 1.5%.

The price of oil hit a new 18-year low the International Energy Agency said demand will drop by 9.3 million barrels per day in 2020 overall. Demand in April will hit its lowest since 1995, it said.

The drop came despite an agreement over the weekend among OPEC and other oil producers to cut output to reflect collapsing demand.

Crude below $20

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 40 cents to $19.71 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined $1.02 to $28.58 per barrel in London.

The IMF said this year’s global economic output will shrink by 3%, a bigger loss than 2009’s 0.1% decline during the financial crisis. That was a sharp reverse from the Fund’s January forecast of 3.3% growth before the virus prompted governments to shut down factories, travel and other industries.

“The IMF forecast a deep economic winter,” said Hayaki Narita of Mizuho Bank in a report. Narita said.

The IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, said the loss to global gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of economic output, could amount to $9 trillion, or more than the economies of Germany and Japan combined.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 lost 2.3% to 5,661 and the DAX in Frankfurt declined 2.1% to 10,473. The CAC 40 in France retreated 1.9% to 4,437.