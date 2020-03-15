Walmart changing hours to better restock after buying sprees

The frenzy to stock up on groceries has led Walmart to temporarily reduce store hours so employees have more time to restock shelves.

Walmart (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The company said in a statement Saturday that all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., effective Sunday until further notice. Stores with reduced hours such as regularly closing at 10 p.m. or opening at 7 a.m. will keep their hours of operation.

Walmart Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Dacona Smith said she doesn’t believe any of its associates “have been through an experience like this.”

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Smith said in a statement. “As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.”

Walmart has roughly 29 stores in Las Vegas with at least four stores open 24 hours.

