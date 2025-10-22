Walmart makes a controversial move affecting job seekers

Now, job seekers face another setback after Walmart, one of the nation’s largest employers, has made a controversial decision that could affect thousands of potential workers.

Finding a job in today’s economy is already challenging, with fewer openings available compared to recent years.

Now, job seekers face another setback after Walmart, one of the nation’s largest employers, has made a controversial decision that could affect thousands of potential workers.

Walmart has paused all job offers to candidates requiring H-1B visas following the Trump administration’s newly imposed $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applicants. This decision primarily impacts the retailer’s corporate positions, rather than its in-store-level workforce.

With approximately 1.6 million U.S. employees, Walmart is among the country’s largest private employers and has historically relied on the H-1B program. According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the company employs around 2,390 H-1B visa holders.

“Walmart is committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers, while remaining thoughtful about our H-1B hiring approach,” said a Walmart spokesperson to Bloomberg.

The H-1B visa program, introduced through the Immigration Act of 1990, allows U.S. employers to temporarily hire foreign professionals in specialized fields requiring at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

According to Homeland Security, the program is designed to help U.S. businesses meet their critical workforce needs and remain competitive.

Walmart navigated uncertainty and higher costs

Given Walmart’s (WMT) immense size and profitability, its decision to halt H-1B hiring may seem surprising.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s revenue grew 4.8% year over year to $177.4 billion, with U.S. sales climbing 4.8% to $121.6 billion.

However, even the strongest corporations are navigating uncertainty. During an Investment Community Meeting on April 9, Walmart withdrew its earnings guidance for fiscal 2026, citing global market instability resulting from the recent tariff changes.

“As we replenish inventory at post-tariff price levels, we’ve continued to see our costs increase each week,” said Walmart CEO C. Douglas McMillon in an earnings call.

“While these costs put pressure on operating income growth for the quarter and for the year-to-date period, they don’t change our annual or long-term outlook, nor our conviction in our profit growth trajectory,” he added.

Walmart has also invested heavily in expansion. In January 2024, it launched its Investing in America plan, a multi-million-dollar effort to modernize stores, expand operations, and create more domestic jobs.

These strategic investments were partly responsible for an 8.2% decrease in the company’s operating income to $0.7 billion in its latest reported quarter.

Walmart backs away from H-1B hiring amid tough U.S. job market

The labor market weakens as inflation, rising costs, and economic uncertainty make job hunting increasingly difficult. For many, prolonged unemployment is no longer sustainable, which only adds to their financial pressures.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Situation update, 911,000 fewer jobs than expected were added in the 12 months through March 2025, signaling a significant slowdown.

August brought only 22,000 new nonfarm payrolls, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, the highest level in nearly four years.

“The job market continues to soften. Although we are not seeing extensive layoffs, the hiring rate is quite low, so those who lose jobs or new entrants to the job market are having quite a tough time finding new positions. This will result in a higher unemployment rate over the course of the next year,” said The Mortgage Bankers Association Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni in a statement.

As companies like Walmart adapt to rising costs and new visa regulations, both domestic and international job seekers may find it even harder to secure suitable employment in the coming months.

