Walmart to start limiting the number of customers in stores

Social distancing markings on the floor at Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Walmart is taking new safety measures to improve social distancing at its stores.

Starting April 4, the company will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time, according to its corporate sources.

The company also plans to institute “one-way movement” through aisles in a number of stores next week with the help of floor markers and direction from employees.

“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.”

Smith said Walmart stores will only allow no more than five customers in a store for each 1,000 square feet at any given time. That comes out to roughly 20 percent of the store’s capacity.

“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” Smith said.

Customers will be admitted one-by-one at the entrance to the stores and counted, and reminded of the importance of social distancing.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “one-out-one-in” basis, Smith said.

Walmart announced earlier in the week that it also will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. Any worker with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid, but asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, the company said.

