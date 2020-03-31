Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures

In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club stories will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work.

A customers grabs sanitizing wipes at Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A customers grabs sanitizing wipes at Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Social distancing markings on the floor at Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Social distancing markings on the floor at Walmart Supercenter at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in North Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work.

A news release from John Furner, CEO and president of Walmart, and Kath McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, said: “As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we’ve decided to begin taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

“We are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.”

Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, the company said. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

“We’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well,” the company officials said in the release.

Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined — knowing that their jobs will be protected, the release said.

Masks and gloves

Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will make masks and gloves available for workers as supplies allow.

“The masks will arrive in 1 to 2 weeks. They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators — which should be reserved for at-risk health care workers,” the company’s release said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285.