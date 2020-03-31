73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Business

Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2020 - 11:51 am
 
Updated March 31, 2020 - 12:01 pm

In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work.

A news release from John Furner, CEO and president of Walmart, and Kath McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, said: “As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we’ve decided to begin taking the temperatures of our associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

“We are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks.”

Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary, the company said. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.

“We’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well,” the company officials said in the release.

Walmart’s COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined — knowing that their jobs will be protected, the release said.

Masks and gloves

Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will make masks and gloves available for workers as supplies allow.

“The masks will arrive in 1 to 2 weeks. They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators — which should be reserved for at-risk health care workers,” the company’s release said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285.

MOST READ
1
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
2
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
3
Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 as death toll hits 18
Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 as death toll hits 18
4
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
5
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe of ‘Tiger King’ wanted attraction in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Amazon Prime delays are now as long as a month - VIDEO
As of Sunday, many nonessential items ordered with Prime delivery are showing an April 21 delivery date. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fed announces unprecedented actions to stabilize markets - VIDEO
The Federal Reserve announced several new measures on Monday. Among the announced programs is a further commitment of $300 billion "supporting the flow of credit" for Main Street businesses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores close on Sunday - VIDEO
Lee’s Discount Liquor stores across the Las Vegas Valley closed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, the company announced on Twitter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after being ordered to shut down.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
How much will you get from a stimulus check?
By Erica Corbin GoBankingRates.com

Find out how much you’ll get from Uncle Sam, based on the AGI categories listed, so that you can decide how to spend your check.

Marriott says on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, approximately 5.2 million guests may have been affect ...
Marriott says latest breach affected 5.2M customers
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Marriott says guests’ names, loyalty account information and other personal details may have been accessed in the second major data breach to hit the company.

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docks in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,0 ...
Health care stocks boost keep Wall Street rally going
By Stan Choe and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More