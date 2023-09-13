Want to start your own channel? Check out these tips from Vegas influencers

If you’re drawn to the glow of a ring light like a moth to a flame, but don’t know where to get started, consider these words of wisdom from several Vegas-related content creators.

As more people turn to social media for ideas on what to buy, where to eat and what to do on vacation, online content creators are seizing the chance to get their cut, and chance at fame, in the $10.4 billion marketing industry.

On what to post:

Vegas influencers say they got their followings by focusing on the type of content that’s successful. Cass Holland, a beverage cart girl at Chimera Golf Club who posts about her life to 2.2 million followers, said there are some creators who find success in their video production while others gain followers from their personality.

“You have to decide which one of these (is) more important to you,” Holland said. “If you value the video content, then focus on what you can do to make your content go above and beyond. If it’s your personality that sparks people to watch, then focus on your relationship with your viewers.”

From there, it’s about being engaging. Carrie Orozco, a lifestyle/vlog TikToker with roughly 768,600 followers, said people need a reason to care about you.

“You either need to be teaching them something new or giving them insight into something they haven’t done before or making them laugh,” Orozco said. “People aren’t going to care about your outfits or your personal habits or your opinion on something unless they’re getting value from you or have previously gotten value from you.”

On filming in Vegas:

If you’re interested in making content about Las Vegas, several creators say you should be mindful of the viewer.

Brian Christopher, a casino gaming influencer with roughly 1.3 million online followers on YouTube and Facebook, said his slot-playing videos try to highlight the unique atmosphere of gaming in Las Vegas.

Vegas is the most exciting place on Earth, and so I have to ensure that my audience feels that in my video,” Christopher said. “I absolutely love sharing the excitement and hustle and bustle of downtown Vegas, both inside the casinos and on Fremont Street.”

Francine Maric, known as LadyLuckHQ online to her 842,000 followers between Facebook and YouTube, said she shows the entire “Vegas” experience of checking into the hotel and exploring the property so people aren’t just watching her burn through money at the machine.

Another note for newcomers: Be aware of your surroundings, especially when filming in a gaming environment.

“A critical piece of advice during the recording process around casinos is to be mindful of onlookers that haven’t consented to being recorded,” she said. “It’s an important point most newcomers forget but you should never record someone without their permission while making any content, let alone here in Vegas.”

On monetization:

Orozco recommends experimenting with “gifted opportunities” – when products are sent to you provided you post – early on, if available. She said it can teach you how to maintain a relationship with a brand while also priming your audience to see sponsored content.

But be selective, others note. It should seem natural to your page.

“If you’re trying to do social media just for some quick money, then you’re probably not going to be able to stick with it,” Holland said. “You have to enjoy making the content and build a relationship with your supporters.”

