Warehouse jobs to be offered at North Las Vegas hiring events

A facilities management company is hosting hiring events for full-time warehouse cleaner jobs over the next month.

The job events will feature on-the-spot hiring from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at Nevada JobConnect, 2827 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas. Nevada JobConnect is hosting the events in conjunction with ABM, the facilities management company.

Wages start at $14.63 an hour for each of the three types of positions available: warehouse cleaner, warehouse recycler and pallet tech. The positions come with 40 hours of paid time off after the first 90 days of employment, a Monday release said. All attendees will be entered in a gift card raffle.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation encouraged job seekers to preregister online at EmployNV.gov and click “Find a Job.” Walk-ins are also welcome.

Nevada JobConnect offers job referrals, one-on-one resume help, recruiting, training and other workforce development services to local and state job seekers. The release said people can get more information by calling 702-486-0129 to speak with a JobConnect representative or visiting a JobConnect office.

