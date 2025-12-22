68°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Warehouse near Nellis Air Force Base sells for more than $21M

Developer CapRock Partners sold a warehouse building in North Las Vegas, seen here, called CapR ...
Developer CapRock Partners sold a warehouse building in North Las Vegas, seen here, called CapRock Point @ Cheyenne. (Colliers)
More Stories
A top Asian department store is opening a storefront in Chinatown this week. (Las Vegas Review- ...
Chinatown to get a makeover
A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston takes off from Harry Reid International Airport o ...
Southwest starts Vegas service from this Hawaiian city in August
Rusted rebar is seen at the stalled Dream hotel-casino project at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on ...
Stalled casino project site up for sale
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 02: Lisa Vanderpump poses for a photo during the announcement of h ...
Lisa Vanderpump is taking over the Strip, one Caesars property at a time
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2025 - 1:39 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2025 - 1:42 pm

A warehouse developer has sold a fully leased building near Nellis Air Force Base.

CapRock Partners recently announced that it sold a 101,332-square-foot industrial building in the northeast Las Vegas Valley to EastGroup Properties.

It did not disclose the sales price, but property records show the developer sold the facility this month for more than $21 million.

The building, CapRock Point @ Cheyenne, is at the corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Walnut Road.

CapRock, based in Newport Beach, California, said in a news release that it finished construction on the project in 2022 and that the building, at 3921 E. Cheyenne Ave., was fully leased at the time of sale.

A company called NEXgistics occupies the building, its website shows. Its services include inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution.

EastGroup, based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, has acquired other warehouse properties in Southern Nevada.

In 2019, for instance, it acquired a then-newly built industrial park at the corner of Russell Road and Edmond Street — near Allegiant Stadium — for almost $25.5 million.

EastGroup did not respond to a request for comment Monday on its latest purchase.

The industrial real estate firm says that it focuses on high-growth markets throughout the U.S. and that its portfolio, including development projects and acquisitions, includes around 65 million square feet.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A top Asian department store is opening a storefront in Chinatown this week. (Las Vegas Review- ...
Chinatown to get a makeover
By / RJ

The Clark County Redevelopment Agency unanimously approved a plan to makeover Chinatown, which includes plans to add more trees and to make the area more walkable.

Rusted rebar is seen at the stalled Dream hotel-casino project at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on ...
Stalled casino project site up for sale
By / RJ

The original developers invested more than $120 million into the project near the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, records show.

MORE STORIES