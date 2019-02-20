Warehouse project near Nellis base to finish this year

Colony Capital aims to finish construction of SunPoint Crossing, a 40-acre industrial complex in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, seen here in this rendering, in the third quarter. (Colony Industrial)

A warehouse project near Nellis Air Force Base is set to wrap up later this year.

Los Angeles real estate giant Colony Capital aims to finish construction of a 40-acre, 752,107-square-foot industrial complex in the third quarter, according to an announcement Tuesday from its Colony Industrial unit.

The three-building project, SunPoint Crossing, is at Lamb and Las Vegas boulevards in the northeast valley.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SunCap Property Group and Colony NorthStar – as Colony Capital was then known – announced in March 2018 that they partnered to buy the project site and build SunPoint Crossing.

