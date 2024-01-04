Water District buys vacant Vegas office building

Here’s how much the Las Vegas Valley Water District spent on the building.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District has purchased a vacant office building in the city of Las Vegas for $21.2 million, county property records show.

The 166,409-square-foot building, which sits on roughly 10 acres, is located at 330 South Valley View Blvd.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Las Vegas-based Meadow View Associates and BoydT2, in the deal, according to the brokerage and property records. The 2-story building was completely vacant at the time of the sale.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Marlene Fujita Winkel, one of three brokers on the deal, said no official plans for the building have been revealed yet. The Las Vegas Valley Water District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The property also resides just a few miles west of downtown Las Vegas and the World Market Center and is proximate to two premier master-planned communities, Summerlin and Green Valley,” Fujita Winkel said in a statement. “It is well suited for the real estate and locational needs of the LVVWD (Water District) and the property it currently owns next door.”

The Water District owns 251 acres across the street, which house a mix of administrative buildings and operations support, utility infrastructure, wells and water storage tanks, public education buildings and a 180-acre land preserve called The Springs Preserve

The South Valley View office building was originally built in 1983 has 870 parking spots. It is in an Opportunity Zone, which means it can offer tax benefits to developers.

Clark County had a number of high-profile, big money commercial real estate deals over the past year, including a North Las Vegas land deal in October for $115 million. Commercial real estate, industrial in particular, continued to chug along last year in the Las Vegas Valley, despite market headwinds, according to a third quarter CBRE Group Inc. report.

“Overall activity in the market was steady, with continued tenant interest,” the report stated. “Amid a still unpredictable economy, occupiers were more hesitant to sign for larger distribution space.”

The office market in the Las Vegas Valley stalled however, as no new completions of product came online in the second or third quarter of last year.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.