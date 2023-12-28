40°F
Business

Wells Fargo subsidiary leases at UnCommons in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Offices at Uncommons, a mixed-use development in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Another big name office tenant has signed on to the UnCommons mixed-used development in Southwest Las Vegas.

Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of Wells Fargo that provides financial and investment advisory services, will move into a roughly 16,000-square-foot space in the project in summer 2024, according to a news release. The space is in office building four at UnCommons, which is next to the Assembly conference center.

This move will consolidate several Wells Fargo Advisors branches and will be the largest footprint for the company in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the news release from UnCommons developer Matter Real Estate Group.

The Matter Real Estate Group heralded the announcement from Wells Fargo Advisors as a sign the 40-acre UnCommons development is seen as a premiere destination for office real estate in Las Vegas.

“We created UnCommons for leading companies like Wells Fargo Advisors, who recognize the value in providing a thoughtful, exceptional workplace environment in their mission to retain top talent and welcome their discerning clientele,” said Tom van Betten, vice president of strategic partnerships at Matter Real Estate Group, in a statement.

Wells Fargo Advisors will join several other tenants that have office space in UnCommons including DraftKings, Deloitte and Newmark. The development also includes a variety of restaurants and hundreds of apartments.

Most of UnCommons’ office, retail and residential space are expected to be complete by the middle of 2024. But the final phase of the development is still being finalized and could possibly be a hotel, Jim Stuart, partner at Matter Real Estate Group, the firm developing UnCommons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in November. An entertainment-focused building also is in the works for the development.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

