Western wear store coming to Henderson

The interior of a Cavender's Boot City Western wear store. (Cavender's Boot City)
The interior of a Cavender's Boot City Western wear store. (Cavender's Boot City)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2025 - 2:40 pm
 

A Western wear retailer is coming to Henderson this fall.

Cavender’s Boot City is opening a location at 520 Marks St., the Texas-based chain announced.

The 20,530-square-foot store will carry full men’s, women’s and children’s clothing lines, as well as hats, boots and other western accessories. Additionally, the store will offer services such as boot fitting, hat shaping and boot stretching.

The store will carry Cavender’s own Rockin’ C, Rafter C and JRC & Sons brands, along with popular brands such as Ariat, Wrangler and Resistol.

There is no set opening date for the store. The retailer formerly had a store at Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

