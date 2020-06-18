Westgate, Paris Las Vegas reopen Thursday

Two more Las Vegas casinos are reopening Thursday, exactly two weeks after Las Vegas casinos were first allowed to welcome back guests.

Paris Las Vegas is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Strip property Paris Las Vegas reopens at 10 a.m., and Westgate — located north of the Las Vegas Convention Center —opens its doors at noon.

Paris Las Vegas will be the fifth property owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp. to reopen, joining Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Harrah’s, as well as The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor and amenities.

Paris Las Vegas will offer renovated guest rooms and suites, as well as various bars and restaurants, slot machines, table games, and access to the outdoor pool. Some restaurants — including Mon Ami Gabi and Hexx Kitchen + Bar — had opened in time for the June 4 reopening date.

Westgate’s initial amenities will include the Westgate Superbook sportsbook — which now features upgraded screens — and live entertainment. The first 50 rewards members in line for the reopening will also receive $50 in free slot play.

