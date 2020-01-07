Westin Lake Las Vegas to hold hiring fair this week

The Westin Lake Las Vegas will hold a hiring fair to fill dozens of new positions at the recently renovated resort.

Westin Lake Las Vegas (Google Street View)

The Westin Lake Las Vegas will hold a hiring fair Wednesday and Thursday to fill dozens of new positions at the recently renovated resort.

Among the positions the resort seeks to fill include front desk agents, guest room attendants, cooks, baristas, restaurant servers, pool servers and lifeguards.

Standard work permits are required to be qualified for a position. Qualified candidates will receive interviews on-site.

Hours for the fair are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Westin’s Baraka Ballroom, 101 Montelago Blvd., Henderson.