What was the top-selling car in Las Vegas in August?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 10:31 am
 
The company logo highlights the grille of a Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibi ...
The company logo highlights the grille of a Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

For those attempting to buy a vehicle in Las Vegas, Toyota remained a popular choice in August.

The Tacoma was the No. 1 seller of new cars, according to a report from iSeeCars.com, an automotive research firm and data-driven car search engine that helps shoppers find the right car at the right price.

It was followed by the Nissan Sentra, Toyota 4Runner, Subaru Outback and Toyota Corolla.

Nationally, the Hyundai Santa Cruz was the fastest-selling new vehicle.

As far as used car sales go, the Volkswagen Passat was the top seller locally, with one selling every 15 days. That was followed by the Honda Civic sedan; Toyota C-HR; Volkswagen Jetta; and Toyota 4-Runner. The Tesla Model 3 was the top used vehicle sold in the U.S.

To determine the fastest-selling cars in Las Vegas, iSeeCars analyzed 900,000 new and used car sales.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

