Business

What’s behind a nearly 25-cent jump in gas prices?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 3:58 pm
 
Nevada gas prices have risen nearly 25 cents in a week as of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. A motorist ...
Nevada gas prices have risen nearly 25 cents in a week as of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Average Las Vegas Valley gas prices have risen nearly 25 cents a gallon in the past week.

The rise comes as cheaper winter blends are scheduled to arrive at local gas pumps, but that could be offset as domestic crude oil prices keep rising to their high for the year.

Early Monday afternoon, Brent crude was trading at $94.53 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $91.81, according to oilprice.com.

Oil investors are banking on tight supply and excess demand in the final quarter of the year as a result of production cut extensions by both Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two largest producers in OPEC+, said oilprice.com.

The average Las Vegas gas price was $4.826 a gallon of regular at 3:20 p.m. Monday, up 4 cents from Sunday’s $4.786 a gallon, up 23.4 cents from $4.592 a week ago week ago and 49.7 cents from the August average of $4.329, according to GasBuddy.com. Prices are up 1.7 cents a gallon from last year.

Only a four Las Vegas stations had regular priced below $4.20 a gallon on Monday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.com. Pahrump had a few stations selling just below $3.90 a gallon.

The lowest retail price in Reno is around $4.80 a gallon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

